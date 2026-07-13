Jalen Brunson Accepts Invite From Roman Reigns To Appear At WWE SNME In MSG

This weekend's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event special in Madison Square Garden already had a strong Knicks slant, with WWE star and Knicks "cursebreaker" Danhausen set to appear and wrestle Judgment Day's JD McDonagh. But WWE, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in particular, has decided to top that by bringing in the hero that led the Knicks to the NBA Championship last month. Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Reigns extended a formal invitation to Knicks star Jalen Brunson, whom he called "The King of New York," to make an appearance.

The OTC The King of New York @jalenbrunson1 The Mecca .... MSG @TheGarden Let's have the whole world ACKNOWLEDGE us at @WWE

Saturday Night's Main Event! ☝🏽 #SNME #TribalChief — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 13, 2026

Nearly a half an hour later, Brunson saw and replied to Reigns, revealing that he would "see him there." WWE moved quickly, confirming just a few minutes later that Brunson had accepted Reigns' invitation, and would be appearing alongside the "Tribal Chief" at Saturday Night's Main Event. Brunson and Reigns' appearance joins Danhausen vs. McDonagh, Paige and Brie Bella defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Fatal Influences' Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, and SummerSlam opponents CM Punk and Cody Rhodes teaming up to take on Sami Zayn and GUNTHER.

See you there ☝🏽 https://t.co/oJcTkr6eWq — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) July 13, 2026

It's unknown what Brunson and Reigns' segment together will entail, though it is not expected Brunson will get physical. The NBA Finals MVP underwent surgery on his left wrist one week ago, and is not expected to resume basketball activities until later in the summer. Still, the budding Knicks legend will likely not have to do much to get a hero's welcome in his home arena. It will mark the second time Brunson has appeared on WWE television at a Madison Square Garden event, having previously helped LA Knight defeat Santos Escobar and Logan Paul to win a 2024 Money in the Bank qualifier, despite Paul receiving help from Indiana Pacers star and Brunson's rival Tyrese Haliburton.