WWE's Damian Priest To Voice Marvel Character In Video Game

Though you have to wait until the end of the trailer, it's official: WWE star Damian Priest is the voice of Marvel's supervillain The Hood on "Season 9 of Marvel Rivals: The Mystery of Thebes." The current WWE Tag Team Champion confirmed his new role on X [formerly known as Twitter].

👀 No one beats The Hood https://t.co/FDm5twvL2N — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) July 11, 2026

Portraying a New York resident like himself, Priest's voice will guide players down an opportunistic criminal path, as the Hood, whose low-petty criminal ways presented him the opportunity to become one of the most powerful mystic criminal bosses in the Marvel Universe. The game was released this past Friday.

Similar to the Hood, Priest has been untouchable since he and R-Truth won the tag team titles in March. So far, they've held five successful title defenses – their last being on the June 19 edition of "WWE SmackDown." However, there's another tag team that's been persistent towards them lately, the AAA World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar). The War Raiders keep demanding Priest and Truth to put their titles on the line in a title versus title match. Not ones to back down, Priest and Truth have accepted the challenge. The date of when that match will occur has not been announced yet.

Regarding his singles career, Priest took a trip down to Mexico and made his AAA debut earlier this month. As he implied, he's not down there to make friends. He's there to dominate and capture gold.