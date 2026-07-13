WWE Champ CM Punk On Sami Zayn: 'I Beat That 41-Year-Old Youngster Fair And Square'

Like a blast from the past, the WWE Universe is immersed once again in "The Summer of [CM] Punk." After some time away, Punk came back and won the Undisputed WWE Championship in front of his hometown Chicago crowd last Monday on "WWE Raw." For those disputing the call, including Sami Zayn's "Ride or Die" fans, Punk informed them all that he beat the former champion clean. End of story.

"Oh, I won the title," Punk jokingly reiterated to Stephanie McMahon on her "What's Your Story" podcast. "I beat that 41-year-old youngster. Fair and square in the middle of the ring."

Fifteen years ago on July 17, Punk tore the roof off of Allstate Arena when he put John Cena's on-screen championship run and presence on ice to become the new WWE Champion. This past Monday, lightning struck twice for Punk. One week later, "The Best in the World" could not believe this moment repeated itself, minus Cena's appearance.

"I'm flabbergasted at that," he reflected. "Just how we drew it up, just how we planned it...History doesn't repeat itself, but it rhymes."

Only holding the Undisputed Championship for nine days, Zayn was visibly livid after that loss. Not holding back, Zayn found a camera person immediately after his loss, and aired his emotional grievances for those to witness across all of WWE's social media platforms. Lambasting the new champion, Zayn asked, "How is it that after 24 years of crawling and inching for every little inch to get the WWE Championship, after I finally get it, nine days after I get it, that piece of s*** can walk back in here, after not being here for months, for months, and waltz right in and get it?"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.