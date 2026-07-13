NWA Announces Return Of Empowerrr Showcasing Women's Division

It was just one year ago when WWE ran the all-women's PLE Evolution, the first time the promotion had run such an event in nearly six years. Now, the NWA is deciding to end their own long hiatus between all women's shows by bringing back one of their most popular events. In a press release, NWA announced the second ever NWA Empowerrr, which will take place on August 28 from the Sevierville Civic Center in Sevierville, Tennessee. The event will be co-produced by NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Kenzie and Kylie Paige, and held in conjunction with the Paige Sister's promotion, the NWA affiliate Kross Fire. Fightful Select later confirmed the news.

"The inspiration for NWA Empowerrr was always about providing a platform for those who need to be heard from, and loudly," NWA owner William Patrick Corgan said in a statement. "And who better than Kylie and Kenzie Paige, NWA champions in their own right, to steward and promote the return of this historic event as the owner-operators of Kross Fire Wrestling. Where together they've booked the card and the show, and present it proudly under the vaunted aegis of the National Wrestling Alliance, and we hope you will all join us!"

NWA Empowerrr 2 will take place five years to the day from the first Empowerrr, which was produced by Mickie James and held at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri. Among the talents featured on the show were current WWE stars Arianna Grace and Chelsea Green, former AEW star Leyla Hirsch, and current AEW/ROH talents Diamante, Kamille, Red Velvet, Skye Blue, and Deonna Purrazzo, who successfully defended the TNA Knockouts Championship against former WWE star Melina. Kenzie Paige herself wrestled on the pre-show, losing to Paola Blaze.

Aside from the Paige sisters, no other talents have been announced for Empowerrr 2, though it's expected NWA World Women's Champion Tiffany Nieves and NWA World Women's Television Champion Gisele Shaw will be featured. The show will air for free across NWA's YouTube channel.