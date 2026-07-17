Matt Hardy Reflects On Choosing WWE Return Over TNA In 2005

In 2005, Matt Hardy's real-life spilled into the pro wrestling industry, after his then-girlfriend Lita cheated on him with Adam 'Edge' Copeland. After being fired for his reaction to the backstage conflict, Hardy would be brought back when fans began chanting "We Want Matt" at WWE shows, but what if he had instead jumped to TNA just as the promotion was establishing itself?

In an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy himself looked back at his WWE return and what he thinks would've happened to his career if he jumped to TNA instead.

"Looking at what Christian did, shortly thereafter, it probably would've been [really interesting]," he admitted. "What if Matt Hardy had gone to TNA in 2005? (...) I think I would have [been TNA World Champion]."

Hardy then claimed that he had talks with TNA at the time, as it was something he considered but because the WWE crowds were cheering for him, he knew there was sympathy for him in the promotion. Furthermore, he admitted that the lack of stability for TNA at the time also played a huge factor in his choosing WWE.

"I just knew there would be stability there [in WWE]," Hardy explained.

By 2011, Hardy would make the jump to TNA, eventually establishing himself as a major name in the promotion and developing his character work in ways he never did in WWE. Even after a return to WWE and run with AEW, both Matt and Jeff Hardy now find themselves in TNA as the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.