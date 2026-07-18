The Great Khali Praises Former WWE Champion John Cena For Never Complaining

WWE Hall of Famer Great Khali fought plenty of opponents throughout his eight full-time years in WWE. Recently, he sat down for a lengthy discussion about his life and career on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he put over plenty of stars he worked with during that time, including the "Never Seen 17," John Cena.

Cena and Khali feuded against one another in 2007, a feud which included a main event match for the WWE Championship at Judgement Day, and culminated with a Falls Count Anywhere match at One Night Stand: Extreme Rules. Khali named Cena as one of his favorite opponents he's ever worked with.

"John Cena and Triple H," Khali said. "[Cena] was very excited. Would never complain. Never said, 'Oh you hit hard. Why'd you do this? Why'd you do this?' John Cena never complained. Triple H never complained. Other guys... some complained, but this is wrestling."

Van Vliet noted that Cena was seemingly able to get the giant Khali up for his Attitude Adjustment finisher "with ease" throughout the multiple singles matches during their feud. Khali said that Cena was stronger than Kane and even Mark Henry.

"He is the strongest guy in WWE," Khali said. "Very strong. Naturally strong."

Khali wrapped up his full-time WWE career in 2014. He's made various appearances in the years that have followed, including entering the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2018. Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, and confirmed on the podcast he is retired from in-ring action overall, now, due to knee problems.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.