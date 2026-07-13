WWE Set To Hold Upcoming Raw & SmackDown Taping On The Same Night

WWE is set to hold back-to-back tapings of "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" in Cleveland, Ohio next month, following WWE SummerSlam and ahead of the Labor Day Weekend edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The Rocket Arena announced the news in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The Cleveland arena's account posted a graphic advertising "TWO SHOWS. ONE NIGHT," with a start time of 5:30 p.m. EST. A link to SeatGeek for tickets to the event was included in the post, where the cheapest price for one ticket is currently $62, including fees.

The "Raw" graphic features WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, Women's IC Champion Sol Ruca, Oba Femi, Seth Rollins, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, and the Usos. The "SmackDown" portion of the graphic showcases GUNTHER, United States Champion Trick Williams, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jade Cargill, and Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The WWE page for the show features Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk, Rhodes, Cargill, Stratton, GUNTHER, and Williams. The card, and those advertised, is likely subject to change, especially after Punk and Rhodes go head-to-head for the title at SummerSlam, where Rollins will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

TWO SHOWS. ONE NIGHT.

Don't miss the WWE action LIVE in Cleveland on August 28. 🎟️: https://t.co/OtphRfW06P pic.twitter.com/pqTrdrTk2M — Rocket Arena (@RocketArena) July 13, 2026

While the reason for the double taping wasn't made immediately clear, WWE has been booking them more frequently to allow for more time off around holidays for its stars and behind-the-scenes crew members, most recently for Independence Day in the United States. Labor Day is Monday, September 7, and WWE will host Saturday Night's Main Event on Sunday that weekend, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.