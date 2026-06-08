WWE Announces Sunday Night's Main Event For Original Money In The Bank 2026 Date

WWE is wrapping up its European tour with "Raw" live from Paris, France. They made the announcement that for one night only, Saturday Night's Main Event will be renamed Sunday Night's Main Event.

Sunday Night's Main Event will take place on September 5. It will be live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM ET. Earlier on Monday, WWE announced that Money in the Bank is being moved to New Orleans. It will now take place on October 10 in New Orleans. SNME will now take the September date that MITB was scheduled for. The press release doesn't say why the show was moved from September to October. MITB was originally scheduled for August 29, the same weekend at AEW ALL IN at Wembley Stadium.

The last Saturday Night's Main Event took place on May 23 with three title matches. Sol Ruca earned a shot at the IC Title against Becky Lynch. She went on to defeat Lynch to become the champion at Clash in Italy.