WWE Announces New Date For Money In The Bank 2026

WWE Money in the Bank has become such a celebrated event over the past 16 years that it has unofficially turned the "big four" tentpole events in to the "big five" for how popular it is. The show is always one of the most anticipated of the year, but fans will have to wait just a little longer for the 2026 instalment as the date for this year's Premium Live Event has been pushed back.

In an official press release issued by WWE on June 8, the 2026 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will now take place on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The show was originally set to take place on Sunday, September 6 in the same venue, which was already a rearranged date to begin with as the initial announcement had the show taking place on Saturday, August 29, one day before AEW All In London 2026. The press release didn't disclose why the show has been pushed back by one month, but it did confirm that tickets for this year's event will officially go on sale on July 10 at 10AM ET, with an exclusive pre-sale taking place on July 9.

This year's Money in the Bank show was already a hot topic of conversation when it was initially announced, with some fans seeing it as WWE making up for the fact that WWE WrestleMania 42, which was originally set to take place in New Orleans, was moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE does have an agreement in place with the city of New Orleans to host WrestleMania in the future, with the earliest possible year for that event to take place being 2028 given next year's WrestleMania will take place in Saudi Arabia. However, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, did promise the people of New Orleans that WrestleMania will return to their city when announcing the original Money in the Bank date.