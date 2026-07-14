Fourth Match Added To WWE Saturday Night's Main Event In Madison Square Garden

Former friends and tag team partners Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will go one-on-one at Saturday Night's Main Event after Valkyria turned heel on the "Role Model" following their Women's Tag Team Championships loss on the June 22 episode of "WWE Raw." On Monday's edition of the show, Bayley called Valkyria out to the ring and let her know the match was official.

The promo segment was the women's first time face-to-face following Valkyria's heel turn. The pair had only addressed one another in pre-recorded video packages on the episodes of the red brand that followed. Bayley called out Valkyria to the ring and forced a microphone into her hand.

Bayley said she thought they could be honest and say what they truly felt, then apologize to one another. Valkyria snapped and said Bayley should apologize to her for holding her back for an entire year. Valkyria said Bayley always tries to play the victim, and she explained she wanted to look her in the eye and tell her everything she ever told Bayley to make her feel better about herself was a lie.

Valkyria got in her barbs, including that Bayley has "always been the worst of the Four Horsewomen." Bayley said that clearly Valkyria is like everyone else, because she thinks she's special when she's trying to tear down the first-ever women's grand slam champion, a Royal Rumble winner, and more. Bayley said lucky for Valkyria, she's going to add beating her at Madison Square Garden to her list of accomplishments, as Adam Pearce had already made the match official.

As Bayley went to leave, Valkyria grabbed her, but Bayley was ready. She tried to take Valkyria down, but was hit with a clothesline, and Valkyria got the upper hand. Valkyria hit the Bayley-to-Belly to stand tall.