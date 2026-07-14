WWE's Maxxine Dupri Offers Explanation For Joining The Vision

Maxxine Dupri has detailed why she decided to join Austin Theory and co. in The Vision in WWE.

Dupri shockingly aligned with Theory and the rest of The Vision after weeks of WWE teasing a romantic angle between the two stars. In an interview with "Complex Graps," she explained why she chose to join forces with Theory.

"I mean, have you seen him [Theory]? I feel like the answer is very clear. And I want to be with the best of the best. You are the average of the five people you surround yourself with, so I'm going to surround myself with the best. I just think now I'm going to be in a position where I have people that will actually have my back, and I know that Austin will have my back just like I had his," said Dupri.

Dupri then touched on who in The Vision influenced her decision to join the group, naming Theory as having a major say in it. She also spoke about working with Paul Heyman, arguing that he is the right person to help elevate her.

"I mean, I'm very proud of all of them [in The Vision]. They've all made a name for themselves, and they've all gotten me to this place. However, obviously, Austin had a very strong say in my actions, and it wasn't like a one-time conversation. We've been discussing this and figuring things out, and I feel like it was just finally time," she added. "So, I think aligning myself with the right people is just what had to be done. And Paul Heyman is the right person, and we've seen that for years."

The former WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion questioned why she would have reunited with Chad Gable and welcomed him back into Alpha Academy after what he had done to them. Dupri then explained why she ultimately left the group, asserting that the duo of Otis and Tozawa were holding her back in her WWE career.