Bully Ray Doesn't Believe WWE Feud Between Cody Rhodes & CM Punk Will Touch On AEW

Bully Ray has proposed a potential element of the CM Punk-Cody Rhodes storyline in WWE that he wants the company to address, but is certain it won't: their time in AEW.

Punk and Rhodes will go head-to-head at SummerSlam, with the former defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against "The American Nightmare." Both stars were previously key figures in AEW, which Ray said on "Busted Open" is something WWE should allude to on television, though he is uncertain it will happen.

"One of the things that I would love to hear from the both of them is the part of history that they share that they will never be allowed to talk about — AEW. I understand that [won't be allowed], but imagine if that was allowed. That would be fresh dialogue of, 'How I felt about you for those two years that we spent together. Look at what you did, or look at what you ran away from,'" said Ray.

Ray believes referencing their time in AEW would bring a fresh element to the storyline, adding that it's an angle he would have used if he were in charge of creative.

"They both went there. They both wound up leaving. They both are in this spot about the rest of something. That's fresh dialogue. I know it's not going to happen, but I just want to throw that out there. If I was in charge of something, I would want to hear that," added the Hall of Famer.

Punk and Cody didn't face each other in AEW, and since reuniting in WWE, they have been on the same side, teaming together at Survivor Series last year. The match between them came about after Punk replaced Rhodes as Sami Zayn's opponent on "WWE Raw" and successfully won the Undisputed WWE Championship, with Rhodes later returning on "WWE SmackDown" to demand a title shot.