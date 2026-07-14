IYO SKY Shares Closer Look At Injury After Being Struck By Liv Morgan On WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," IYO SKY defeated Roxanne Perez in singles action, but following the match, she was brutally attacked by the rest of the Judgment Day, as Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez immediately came to "The Prodigy's" aid. Initially, Sol Ruca attempted to save SKY from the Judgment Day, but both women were outnumbered, leaving Morgan, Perez and Rodriguez to focus their attack on "The Genius of the Sky" once they took care of the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Morgan took the lead on the assault by hitting SKY across the head with her title along with delivering her finisher, Oblivion, but it seems like the Japanese star was legitimately hurt in the process, as she took to Instagram after the match to share a photo of the bruises she sustained on her forehead. At this time, it's unknown if SKY will miss any time away from the ring due to the injury.

In three weeks, SKY will challenge for Morgan's Women's World Title at SummerSlam, as she will look to defeat the champion for the second consecutive time. Last month, SKY defeated Morgan in the Queen of the Ring finals, which granted her the opportunity to challenge for a world title at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," and instead of entering battle with her friend and WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, she decided to focus on dethroning Judgment Day's leader. That said, Ripley may have never been an option for SummerSlam, as she's been recovering from a meniscus injury since the beginning of June.