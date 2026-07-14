Lilian Garcia Announces WWE NXT Return

There are some voices that will always be associated with pro wrestling from match calls to ring announcements. One of those voices is still active in WWE. For the first time in a year, Lilian Garcia is making her return to "NXT" on Tuesday.

Garcia posted on Instagram that she will be announcing tonight. Garcia wrote, "It's been over a year since I have been here at the performance center, so I am very excited to be back with all of you! Thank you for the beautiful welcome last time. Let's have a blast tonight!"

Garcia returned to WWE last year to announce Worlds Collide. She still makes sporadic appearances in WWE. She regularly announces SNME shows and recently announced and recently announced shows on WWE's trip to Europe. According to her Instagram, she just returned from her honeymoon in Costa Rica. One of the matches Garcia will call tonight is the Women's North American title match. Layla Diggs was scheduled to be the challenger before being injured at an "NXT" live event.