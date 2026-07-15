The Vanity Project Use Numbers Advantage To Retain WWE NXT Tag Titles

The Vanity Projects' numbers were too much for Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy to overcome on Tuesday's "WWE NXT."

In just their third outing as a tag team, Van Dux and Legacy challenged Vanity Project's Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for the NXT Tag Team Championships. The new partners even seemed on the verge of winning at one point.

After kicking Legacy out of the ring, Baylor held Van Dux still while Smokes prepared to deliver a flying double stomp off the top rope. Van Dux escaped and pushed Baylor into Smokes instead before meeting Smokes up top himself for a superplex. With Legacy finally back on his feet, he and Van Dux followed with back-and-back splashes in hopes of keeping Smokes' shoulders down for the three. Before the referee's hand swung down a third time, though, Baylor broke up the pin.

Upon reaching his feet once more, Smokes blasted Legacy with a back hand and a standing Spanish Fly. In return, Dux slammed Baylor to the mat, paving the way for him and Legacy to then wipe out the defending champions with a pair of dives through the ropes. When Jackson Drake hopped up to the apron with underhanded intentions, Dux knocked him right back off; Myka Lockwood responded by forcing Dux's momentum to the floor. On the other side, Baylor rammed Legacy into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Baylor then held Dux in place for Smokes' diving stomp once more, this time successfully.

With their win over Van Dux and Legacy, Vanity Project continue their reign as NXT Tag Team Champions, which began in February.