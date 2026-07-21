WWE HOFer D-Von Dudley Recalls First Meeting Paul Heyman

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley first made a name for himself back in ECW, joining the already established Dudley Family stable. While D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley would eventually take the group into WWE, mostly competing as a tag team and becoming one of the biggest tag teams in the promotion's history, they carried their ECW DNA throughout their careers.

Not too long ago, D-Von appeared with David Otunga on a YouTube live stream, where he recalled first meeting ECW President, Paul Heyman.

"When I first met Paul, I went to the ECW studio, and he wanted to meet and sit down and talk to me before he hired me," he recalled. "He would just ask random questions, and I didn't know why he was doing that, but later on I found out he was trying to get to know me." D-Von recalled that Heyman asked him about his favorite movie, "Rocky III," which he used as a reference point to give him a persona and wrestling name.

"I owe everything to Paul Heyman," D-Von added, admitting that many people turned their backs on Heyman after ECW closed down, but he personally never did. Additionally, he praised Heyman's grasp of pro wrestling, calling him a smart man who understands the business. "I learned a lot from Paul, which is why I think I kept my nose clean so much. I would hear other people mess up and learn from Paul telling me, 'Don't do that, D-Von,' I won't do that."

D-Von isn't the only former WWE star who thinks highly of Heyman, as former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross praised Heyman's straight-shooting.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit David Otunga and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.