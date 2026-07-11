Killer Kross Praises 'Straight Shooter' Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman may be a polarizing character for many in the pro wrestling business, but former WWE star Karrion Kross has nothing but good things to say about the veteran manager.

Heyman has been a huge advocate of Kross, calling him a "tremendous" star, with Kross considering him to be a friend who has helped him immensely. In an interview with "Crazy Train Radio," Kross said that he was impressed by Heyman even before the two met in WWE, explaining what he learnt from him.

"Just listening to him — even before I had met him — listening to interviews he did, watching shows and documentaries he was involved in, and hearing him talk about the business, it actually kind of provided me with the wherewithal to become a forward-thinking performer long before I was in WWE. I credit a lot of the things he has said over the years about making connections with the audience and so forth to my ability, when I was an independent wrestler before WWE, to connect with an audience," he said.

He is glad to have met and learnt from Heyman, and was impressed by how honest and forthright the WWE Hall of Famer is.

"Paul Heyman was somebody I met, and I'm very, very glad that I did. I don't have expectations of people when I'm meeting them. I think that's unfair to them. But if I had expectations when I met Paul, he definitely would have exceeded them. He's a wonderful guy. He's a straight shooter. He'll tell you what's up. And if he doesn't tell you what's up, he probably knows you're no good," added the former WWE star.

Kross had previously revealed the advice Heyman bestowed upon him, which included believing in himself, having self-awareness, and trusting his instincts.