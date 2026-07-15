AEW's Triangle Of Madness Appear On STARDOM Livestream To Lay Out Title Challenge

The Triangle of Madness already had a rocky relationship with the STARDOM promotion in Japan due to current AEW Women's World Champion Thekla getting herself fired from there in 2025, but that relationship could become even more turbulent as Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart now have their eyes on STARDOM gold.

During a recent live stream on the STARDOM YouTube channel to announce the participants for the upcoming 5 Star Grand Prix, the Triangle of Madness decided to make the stream their own. They got in the faces of everyone on the set, including the current IWGP Women's Champion Syuri, before announcing that they would be challenging God's Eye, the stable Syuri is currently the leader of, for the Artist of STARDOM Championships on the opening night of the 5 Star Grand Prix on July 18. The belts are currently held by Lady C, Hina, and Ami Sourei, all of whom are a part of the Grand Prix in their own respective blocks, and they will be hoping to keep their titles heading into the tournament.

The AEW contingent wasn't done there as the Grand Prix also had an open spot available due to Bea Priestley being forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an undisclosed injury. This prompted Julia Hart to announce that she would be taking Priestley's spot and entering the Grand Prix as the sole AEW representative.

She will be part of the same block that Hina is in, the Blue Stars A Block, where she will have to mix it up with the aforementioned Hina, HAKANO, Ruaka, Rian, one-half of the New Blood Tag Team Champions Aya Sakura, one-half of the Goddesses of STARDOM Champions Miyu Amasaki, and the current World of STARDOM Champion herself, Suzu Suzuki. The tournament will run through to August 23, meaning that Thekla and Skye Blue will be without the third point of the triangle on the road to AEW All In London, which takes place on August 30.