Bully Ray Explains Why Seth Rollins Has To Beat Roman Reigns At WWE SummerSlam

Next month at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Title against Seth Rollins, as the former stablemates prepare to for their first one-on-one encounter in four years. Although there's plenty of history between both men going back to their days in The Shield, Reigns looking to defeat Rollins in singles action for the first time in nearly a decade is the story coming into SummerSlam, and though it seems like the "OTC" will finally exorcise his demons, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray suggests that he should lose the championship.

Speaking on "Busted Open," Ray feels that a major title change at SummerSlam would not only add excitement to WWE's weekly TV, but creates a better story of Rollins always having Reigns' number.

"I am not a big believer on double parking a championship on somebody for a length of time unless there's a really good freaking reason. I understand why it was double parked on Roman for as long as it was. I have no problem with championships changing hands. It keeps things exciting ... At the end of the day, why do you make somebody a World Heavyweight Champion? Because they draw," he stated. "If the one person is not drawing like that and the company is drawing and we can afford to tell certain stories, I have no problem with Seth winning. I have no problem with Oba [Femi] defeating Seth or whatever the case may be. Is Seth Rollins the type of champion you're going to pay money to see every single week retain? No ... but it feels to me, like Seth needs to beat Roman."

Bully Ray also weighed the importance of Rollins becoming World Heavyweight Champion for storyline reasons against Reigns continuing to hold the title because he's the bigger draw, saying that the decision will be made based on what is deemed more meaningful to TKO.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.