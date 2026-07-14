Roman Reigns Promises To 'Close The Door' On Seth Rollins Forever At WWE SummerSlam

In the lead up to their clash over the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins met for a contract signing on yesterday's episode of "WWE Raw," and like most contract signings, both men would get physical by the end of the segment. After Reigns unleashed a verbal assault on Rollins, "The Visionary" struck the champion with a right hand, followed by a Pedigree and a Curb Stomp before exiting the ring. Following the show, Reigns reacted to Rollins' actions on social media, as he promised to put an end to his 12-year feud with his former tag team partner.

"OF COURSE the guy who can't win a title on his own would sucker punch me. For that type of disrespect, WE could end you. Too easy. Just remember...all the biggest moments of your career are because of ME. Not anymore. At SummerSlam.. I close the door on you, forever.

OF COURSE the guy who can't win a title on his own would sucker punch me. For that type of disrespect, WE could end you.

Too easy. Just remember...all the biggest moments of your career are because of ME. Not anymore. At SummerSlam.. I close the door on you, forever. https://t.co/ip7LHjfjXc — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 14, 2026

Although Rollins made some comments about Reigns never being able to defeat him in singles action, the "OTC" took things a step further by claiming that his brother can't handle the burden of being a "top guy," while mocking him for still needing to win the Money In The Bank briefcase to become world champion. The last time that both men fought in one-on-one competition was at the Royal Rumble in 2022, where Rollins won by disqualification, meaning he didn't get the pin over Reigns. Additionally, it's nearly been 10 years since Reigns scored a victory over Rollins.

SummerSlam will also mark the first time Reigns and Rollins are competing against each other since WrestleMania 41, where "The Architect" defeated the "Tribal Chief" and CM Punk after siding with Paul Heyman to form The Vision.