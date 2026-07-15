More Details On Ludwig Kaiser Battery Case As Legal Team Files Motion To Dismiss

Ludwig Kaiser, who currently portrays El Grande Americano in WWE and AAA, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, was arrested on charges of battery in Florida back in May, and a new report offered more details as Kaiser's legal team files a motion to dismiss the misdemeanor charge of battery against him. According to a report from F4WOnline, Kaiser's team is citing Florida's divisive "Stand Your Ground" law.

The report cited new legal documents ahead of a pre-trial conference. The defense's motion for dismissal cites the law, which, according to Florida statutes, allows individuals to use force in self-defense, or in defense of another, when that person reasonably believes it's necessary against another person's "imminent use of unlawful force." According to Florida law, the person is justified if they believe using said force is necessary to prevent great bodily harm, or even death.

FW4Online's report also offered Kaiser's side of the story. The alleged victim, Richard Reap, told police Kaiser and his girlfriend, AAA's Andrea Bazarte, were "aggressively kissing" in an elevator and he told them to "please have some manners." He said that Kaiser then attacked him. According to Kaiser, however, the couple were hugging in the elevator when Reap began cursing at them and telling them to "have some respect."

In Kaiser's version of events provided by F4WOnline, Reap allegedly told Kaiser to have some respect, "before he called ICE on that b****," referring to Bazarte. Kaiser said that a confrontation did ensue, though he didn't attack Reap, but pushed him away when he got close to him. The AAA star also said that Reap threw a soda bottle at him, but he didn't fight back.

Kaiser's team is arguing he was justified in using non-deadly force to protect himself and Bazarate. The defense is asking he face no further criminal prosecution in the case.