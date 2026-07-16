Tommaso Ciampa To Take On Unique Chris Jericho Persona At AEW Redemption

Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa will go one-on-one once again, but this time, it's "The Painmaker" vs. "The Psycho Killer," and the pair will face off at AEW Redemption. Jericho made the challenge as his "Painmaker" persona in a pre-recorded segment, and Ciampa accepted in one of his own, during "AEW Dynamite."

Jericho said that last week, at "Beach Break," Ciampa left him battered and bloodied, and he liked it. He said they were going to do it again, and when he turned around to face the camera, he revealed he was wearing his "Painmaker" makeup and put on the hat to complete the look as he made the challenge. He told Ciampa that "hell was coming" for him.

Ciampa didn't seem rattled at all by seeing Jericho's gimmick, and said that at Redemption, they were going to find out if the "Painmaker" is better than "The Psycho Killer." He said before they get to Redemption, he has one more night in his hometown of Boston, where "Dynamite" was live from on Wednesday, and he challenged anyone who wanted to make a name for themselves to step up to him on "AEW Collision." He told Jericho to be sure to watch.