Tommaso Ciampa Says Recent AEW Match Was His 'Love Letter To Pro Wrestling'

AEW's Tommaso Ciampa has reflected on his recent AEW World Championship match against Darby Allin and what he hoped to achieve in it.

Ciampa has enjoyed a new lease on life in pro wrestling since joining AEW, putting on memorable matches during his short time in the promotion, including one against Allin. In an interview with "Undisputed," the former WWE star said the match served as a reminder to fans of what he is truly capable of.

"There's no better way to kick off what a Tommaso Ciampa world title run would look like than that Darby match. It was my love letter to pro wrestling. I knew what I wanted and expected it to be, but I think a lot of people maybe counted me out and thought my best days were behind me. It was very important for me to have that match with Darby and have it go as well as it did," Ciampa said. "The next time people see an AEW world title match with Tommaso Ciampa's name linked to it, they're going to know they're in for something special."

The Allin-Ciampa match took place on the April 22, 2026, edition of "AEW Dynamite" and was Allin's first world title defense since defeating MJF for the championship. Allin retained the title by forcing Ciampa to submit to the Scorpion Death Lock, with the match earning a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer. After the match, Ciampa said on social media that he had met his wrestling soulmate in Allin, thanked his opponent and AEW, and vowed to win the world title one day.

In the interview with "Undisputed," Ciampa also named current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as one of his dream opponents, a match that could happen in the future and one that aligns with his ambition of one day winning the world title.