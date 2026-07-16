Penta Hopes Mike Santana's Former Tag Team Partner Ortiz Comes With Him To WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta has spoken fondly about his rivalry with Santana and Ortiz and wishes to see both of them in WWE.

Santana and Ortiz enjoyed a long-standing partnership that began in TNA before coming to an end in AEW following Mike Santana's departure from the promotion and the duo's falling out. With Santana rumored to join WWE soon after his TNA exit, Penta — who faced the pair several times alongside his brother, Rey Fenix, as part of the Lucha Bros. — looked back nostalgically on their rivalry on the "Battleground Podcast."

"I remember a lot of matches against LAX, you know, Santana and Ortiz. Two of the best guys in the world. They're friends of the Lucha Bros, too, you know. I remember the match in TNA and the ladder match, actually. It was amazing. It was dangerous, but at the same time, it was beautiful because when four people give everything in the ring, the wrestling is very special. That's why LAX against the Lucha Bros was amazing so many times around the world, not only in the United States, [but in] the UK, Ireland, Germany. We wrestled in a lot of tag team tournaments. It was a very special rivalry," he said.

The WWE star hopes that Santana and Ortiz reunite and join the WWE so that they and the Lucha Bros. can recreate their rivalry.

"I think LAX is one of the best tag teams in the world. Now it's different because Mike Santana and Ortiz are separate, but I'd prefer to have tag team matches against LAX because it was special. And why not? I want to see LAX here, too," Penta added.

A reunion between Santana and Ortiz seems unlikely given their differences, and with Ortiz still a part of AEW, a Lucha Bros. vs. Santana and Ortiz clash seems unlikely anytime soon.