AJ Styles Wants WWE To Put Its Own 'Spin' On Japanese Pro Wrestling

Former WWE star AJ Styles has asked WWE to venture into the Japanese pro wrestling market, as they have done in Mexico.

On "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," Styles expressed excitement about the wide variety of brands WWE has and the possibility of all of them featuring at WrestleMania.

"Again, you're talking about 'forbidden doors,' man. Bring on AAA, freaking SmackDown, Raw, NXT, as much as the ... You want to talk about a WrestleMania? Holy cow. Oh my gosh. Can you imagine that WrestleMania? Oh yeah, it's two days, but guess what? You're going to see every performer that you want to see in those two days, right?" he said.

After saying he wanted to see WWE's two main roster brands, Raw and SmackDown, NXT, and AAA under one roof, he urged WWE to expand into the Japanese market, much like it has with AAA.

"Give me something over in Japan. Oh man, I would love WWE to find a way to be in Japan, kind of like the way AAA is. We're not changing what they're doing. We're not trying to change the culture. We're just putting our spin on it," said the retired star.

Styles has experienced Japanese wrestling firsthand, having spent several years in NJPW. While discussing the Japanese market, "The Phenomenal One" noted how the COVID-19 pandemic hurt NJPW and hoped that the promotion could regain its footing soon.

WWE currently appears to have a partnership with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, where stars like Omos and Charlie Dempsey have competed. This has led to speculation that WWE could acquire NOAH. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has previously discussed that possibility, although he believes this move would have little impact in the United States.