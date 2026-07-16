WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Talks Dark Side Of The Ring's TNA Episode With Karen Jarrett

Jeff and Karen Jarrett have dominated professional wrestling headlines over the last few weeks, with Jeff's multiple "Dark Side of the Ring: Jeff Jarrett & the Battle for TNA" episodes kicking off season seven of the show. The Jarretts put their personal lives out there during what was a very difficult time in their lives, something WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield addressed on "Something to Wrestle."

"It had to be pretty tough," JBL acknowledged. "I was with Jeff and Karen right before all of it came out and I don't know if they were nervous or what, but it's kind of tough to put your entire personal life out there and just kind of let it live forever and talk about that. I can see where they are probably relieved it's already out there now, and not done with, but at least out there."

The couple appeared a little later on during the podcast episode. Karen explained that her husband felt much differently about doing the show than she did. Karen explained she did the interview because it was part of Jeff's story and she talked about their history, but said it was a "horrible time."

"I think it was therapeutic for him to tell his story, where I was wound up for eight hours," she said. "I don't feel it's anybody's business, like the side of it that people are going to find out, some of the things that happened."

All three parts of the Jarrett's "Dark Side of the Ring" episodes have now aired on VICE TV. Next up for the show is July 21's episode focused on Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.