Penta Looks Back At The Evolution Of His Character, What's Changed In WWE

In the 18 months that Penta has been signed to WWE, he's not only become Intercontinental Champion, but has quickly won over the fans, which eventually led him to more opportunities such as being featured on some of the company's biggest PLE's, and standing toe-to-toe with top stars like Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Unlike his run in AEW, Penta was immediately positioned as a singles star and during a recent interview with the "Battleground Podcast," the 41-year-old explained how he changed as a performer when he arrived to WWE, and what he'd like to accomplish in the near future.

"I think more experienced, brother. I feel more sure in everything. I feel more comfortable too because I feel WWE is the real Penta style. So I feel glad there. I feel special there because as I mentioned before years ago, I don't want to be the next Rey Mysterio, I want to be the first Penta. What it means? Penta is very different. Penta is special because Penta has different things. I don't want to be the Rey Mysterio copy ... I come to WWE to conquer everything. Now I'm focusing on my Intercontinental Championship, but why not one day, why not world champion? Or tag team champion? But for now, step by step."

In just over two weeks at SummerSlam, Penta will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable, who won a Gauntlet match this past Monday on "WWE Raw" to become the number one contender for the title. Additionally, Penta's title reign will pass 150 days on the Friday before SummerSlam unless he were to lose the championship in the lead up to the event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.