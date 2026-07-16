JBL Comments On Sheamus' WWE Career & Departure, Considers Where He Should Go Next

Earlier this month, Sheamus ended a nearly 20-year run with WWE after originally signing with the promotion back in 2007. John 'Bradshaw' Layfield believes there's still time for the 48-year-old former WWE Champion to continue his career.

"You know, life happens; s**t happens. You get done, you get older, and you get done," JBL said during an episode of the "Something To Wrestle" podcast. "His career is kind of, I guess winding down? (...) I don't know that. (...) I think he should go somewhere else. He'd be rejuvenated. This is why something like AAA is great. He could go there if he wanted to."

While giving his opinion on Sheamus' next move, JBL was careful to not speak as if 'The Celtic Warrior' was gone from WWE already, as the reports were not confirmed at the time of recording, but he suggested that Sheamus could make his way to AEW instead of somewhere WWE adjacent.

JBL further commented on Sheamus' career, stating what he believes about the now-former WWE star's run with the promotion.

"Sheamus has had an incredible career. He didn't have a bad match that I saw," he claimed. "Any time you're in the same territory for a very long time, which is what he's done, you have to go through a rejuvenating [phase], and this is a perfect opportunity for him."

Sheamus has since confirmed his departure from WWE by taking to social media to bid farewell to all of his fans, and has since reverted his name on social media to "S. Farrelly."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.