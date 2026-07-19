Ricky Saints Names 3 WWE Figures He Discusses Creative Ideas With

This year, several "WWE NXT" stars were called up to the main roster, with names like Trick Williams, Oba Femi and Je'Von Evans becoming some of the most popular talent on the promotion's weekly television as of late. However, unlike the names previously mentioned, Ricky Saints hasn't connected as well with the WWE audience, and now that he's recently failed to capture the United States Title, it remains to be seen what the creative team has planned for his future.

For anybody concerned about Saints' direction, the good news is that his main roster run is still in its infancy, having just been called up following WrestleMania 42 in April. In addition, Saints has already started to be proactive when it comes to creating fresh ideas for his character, as he recently shared on "The Happy Hour" that he often approaches three individuals backstage for advice.

"Well, Cody is always a great person to go and bounce ideas off of and get advice. There's Michael Hayes, there's Paul Heyman. These are people that I consistently go to just to check in and make sure that I'm not losing my mind or if I just need a different perspective on something. For sure, those are the people where I'm like, what do you think?"

Last month at Night of Champions, Saints failed to defeat Williams for the United States Title, and now that both Baron Corbin and Carmelo Hayes look to be eyeing the gold, it's unknown if the former NXT Champion will still be in the mix, or will find himself in a different feud on "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Happy Hour" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.