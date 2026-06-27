Trick Williams Retains US Title Over Ricky Saints At WWE Night Of Champions 2026

Let's talk about it: Trick Williams is still the WWE Men's United States Champion after a hard fought title defense against Ricky Saints on Saturday's Night of Champions PLE.

The "Absolute" wasted little time, as he charged right in on Williams before he was able to get his opulent white fur coat off. Moments later, Lil Yachty was ejected from ringside, after the referee thought he was trying to interfere in the match. Returning to in-ring action, Saints kept his lead on the champion, even playing mind games by goofing around on the top rope. After a successful elbow drop onto Williams, Saints agility still wasn't enough. Turning the tides, Williams used his Lemon Pepper Steppers to connect two wheelhouse kicks, followed by a Book End – in homage to Hall of Famer Booker T. Though impressive, it wasn't enough to gain the victory yet. Digging deep, the champion laid out Saints with his Trick Shot knee strike to retain the title.

"The Anointed One" became the Men's United States Champion in his first-ever WrestleMania appearance this past April. Now 69 days in as its champion, Williams refuses to keep the tradition going of providing open challenges for the title. Today marked his second televised defense.