WWE's Trick Williams Indicates US Title Open Challenges Will Not Continue

Through the history of the United States Championship's tenure in WWE, the title has seen several Open Challenges laid out by the champion, but current champion Trick Williams is unsure about doing it.

Williams won his first title on the main roster at WrestleMania 42 after defeating Sami Zayn for the US title. Following the win, he was interviewed by ESPN, where he warned potential opponents to be ready to bring their A-game.

"Man, whoever wants some of Trick Williams, you better strap your boots on tight because you gonna get the best version of Trick Williams. It doesn't matter who signs up," warned Williams.

The wording indicated that Williams was opening the door for opponents to challenge him, but he was dissuaded by a fellow WWE star. The Miz, who was also on the ESPN panel, revealed that he had advised Carmelo Hayes to not go ahead with the Open Challenge, as he feels that an underserving star may take the title away from him. The advice seemed to resonate with the new champion, who pondered not reinstating the Open Challenge.

"Trick Williams, you know, I'm a superstar and I wear that very seriously. So, I don't know about these free matches every single Friday night. When the people see Trick Williams, he's going to be in a main event. It's going to be a show when I defend this title," he added.

After his win at 'Mania, the former "WWE NXT" star was ringside on "WWE Raw" this past week, continuing to celebrate his victory. It remains to be seen whom he will face next, though we will likely find out on this week's "WWE SmackDown," with one potential opponent being his former friend and rival — and former US Champion — Carmelo Hayes.