Britt Baker Posts Ice Bucket Challenge Video In Support Of Former AEW Manager Rebel

In May, Rebel (Tanea Brooks) announced that she has ALS and was working with I AM ALS as an ambassador. AEW is selling Rebel Heart shirts and bracelets with 100% of the proceeds going to I AM ALS and Team Gleason. Shortly after Rebel's diagnosis, former NFL player Chris Johnson went public with his ALS diagnosis. He wanted to bring back the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness and funding for the disease. The Ice Bucket Challenge went viral in 2014 and was started by Pete Frates and Pat Quinn, who both had ALS.

AEW's Shawn Dean did the Ice Bucket challenge and acknowledged Johnson and wanted to bring the Ice Bucket Challenge to the wrestling community for Rebel. He challenged several wrestlers, including Britt Baker. On Friday, Baker responded to Dean's challenge with one of her own. The former AEW Women's World Champion provided info on how to donate funds to ALS research. Baker challenged the Young Bucks, Orange Cassidy, Chris Jericho, Adam Cole, Renee Paquette (with a request for Jon Moxley to appear), Kris Statlander, and at Rebel's request, Baker's biggest in-ring foe, Thunder Rosa. Gail Kim assisted Rebel in dumping the ice water on Baker.

On Thursday, Rebel posted her on Ice Bucket Challenge video after being challenged by Steve Gleason of Team Gleason. Gleason is a former NFL player who also has ALS. Rebel also acknowledged Johnson. As a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, Rebel challenged Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, and Kelly Finglass, the director for the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and asked for them to cheer her on like she did for them. She also challenged several wrestlers in both AEW and WWE to participate, including Sting and CM Punk. Baker assisted Rebel with her challenge.

Rebel has been posting "Tanea's Tidbits" videos on social media with the help of Kim where she answers questions about ALS.