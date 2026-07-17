Spoiler Report For AEW Collision: 7/18/2026

Wrestling fans in Boston were treated to a double dose of action this week as AEW hosted both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" from the MGM Music Hall. For viewers in the United States "Dynamite" broadcast live on TBS on Wednesday night. A pre-taped edition of "Collision" will follow on TNT this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST. International fans can also stream it through the MyAEW platform.

The "Collision" taping took place on Thursday night, with a report from PWInsider since revealing the results. So if one wishes to avoid spoilers, please do not read further.

"Collision" will reportedly begin with AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley joining Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight at the commentary table. It's unclear if Moxley's stint on the headset spanned one match, the whole show, or somewhere in between.

ROH Women's World Champion Athena will also appear on "Collision" as she makes Ava Everett tap out in the ring. After her match, she will cross paths with The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) as they head to the ring for their own bout, which they go on to win against Tiara James and Kayla Lopez.

Former AEW National Champion Jack Perry laid out an open challenge for any up-and-coming talent to face him. Former ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne will answer Perry's call, but fall short of beating him. Perry will emerge once more when he, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Komander, The Conglomeration, and The Rascalz save Gino Medina, Tome Fillip and Nick Nolan from an attack at the hands of The Don Callis Family. DCF's Jake Doyle, Brian Cage, and Hechicero will defeat the indie names in a trios bout just moments before.