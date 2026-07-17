Spoiler Report For AEW Collision: 7/18/2026
Wrestling fans in Boston were treated to a double dose of action this week as AEW hosted both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" from the MGM Music Hall. For viewers in the United States "Dynamite" broadcast live on TBS on Wednesday night. A pre-taped edition of "Collision" will follow on TNT this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST. International fans can also stream it through the MyAEW platform.
The "Collision" taping took place on Thursday night, with a report from PWInsider since revealing the results. So if one wishes to avoid spoilers, please do not read further.
"Collision" will reportedly begin with AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley joining Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight at the commentary table. It's unclear if Moxley's stint on the headset spanned one match, the whole show, or somewhere in between.
ROH Women's World Champion Athena will also appear on "Collision" as she makes Ava Everett tap out in the ring. After her match, she will cross paths with The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) as they head to the ring for their own bout, which they go on to win against Tiara James and Kayla Lopez.
Former AEW National Champion Jack Perry laid out an open challenge for any up-and-coming talent to face him. Former ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne will answer Perry's call, but fall short of beating him. Perry will emerge once more when he, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Komander, The Conglomeration, and The Rascalz save Gino Medina, Tome Fillip and Nick Nolan from an attack at the hands of The Don Callis Family. DCF's Jake Doyle, Brian Cage, and Hechicero will defeat the indie names in a trios bout just moments before.
Three Titles Matches, Backstage Collisions, & Even More Action
Elsewhere on "Collision," fellow Don Callis Family member Kevin Knight will defend the TNT Championship against AR Fox, whom he claims previously looked up to him. Fox's efforts to dethrone "The Jet" will prove unsuccessful. In a similar case, Adam Priest will be unable to secure the victory when he challenges Bandido for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship.
In her second test as TBS Champion, Hikaru Shida will put her title on the line against a fiery Queen Aminata, with extra rope leverage used to secure the pinfall on her. A post-match attack on Aminata involving a kendo stick will follow before its eventually stopped by Maya World.
In non-title competition, Massachusetts native Tommaso Ciampa will overcome Myron Reed of The Rascalz. Afterward, Ciampa will demand a No Holds Barred stipulation for his match against Chris Jericho at AEW Redemption, which is set for July 26. Meanwhile, Men's Owen Hart Foundation winner Will Ospreay will continue down his path to AEW All In with a submission win over Adam Brooks.
Fans will also see AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette as she appears in two notable segments, one of which will involve an in-ring interview with the Women's Owen Hart Foundation winner Mercedes Mone. Andrade El Idolo will join Paquette for a backstage promo as well, though in his case, it's interrupted by an attack from the current National Champion, Mark Davis.
For more detailed "Collision" results, stay tuned for WINC's coverage page going live alongside the United States broadcast tomorrow night.