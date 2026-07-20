WWE's Ethan Page Reflects On Having Custom Championship In NXT

Former AEW star Ethan Page first arrived in WWE NXT at the end of May 2024. Over the next two years, he captured both the WWE NXT and North American Championships, and along the way, he was able to debut a custom version of the NA title based on his Canadian heritage. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Page shared his thoughts on that accolade.

"[The idea] had nothing to do with me. It was presented to me," Page said. "It was a fantastic idea, and there was a legitimate reveal to me, before the event."

Page recalled the day he first saw the custom title as one of the best of his career. It happened in Houston, Texas, and after he was shown the championship for the first time, he was able to reveal it to the public with a lengthy in-ring promo segment. He also noted that the vehement patriotism of the Houston crowd made things even better.

"After the experience, it really clicked in. Like, wait a second, I have a custom championship in the WWE specifically for me," Page continued. "I don't think anyone's ever going to get that belt again. It's literally hanging in my house. Don't take it, WWE, please. I have no clue how it got there. After I lost the championship, I left it at the Performance Center, but somehow, it's hanging in my house."

Speaking about his North American title reign, which lasted from May 2025 into February of this year, Page shared his belief that he elevated the championship while holding it. Not long after his title loss, Page departed NXT and joined the main roster.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.