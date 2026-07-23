Sammy Guevara Looks Back On Wrestling First-Ever AEW Dynamite Match

Way before he earned his stripes to become the "Spanish God," Sammy Guevara came into AEW as the "Best Ever," and he did his best to prove it when he went up against former founder and Executive Vice President of AEW Cody Rhodes in the company's first-ever "AEW Dynamite." Their singles match would kick-start the promotion's weekly flagship program. Realizing the magnitude, Guevara reflects on that historic moment and what it did for his career years later.

"I mean, it's history. It's something you dream about as a kid, being in these big moments," the former three-time TNT Champion said during his interview on "Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm." "It's the first time they're seeing wrestling on the TNT channel for what, 19 years at the time? The fact that like Cody Rhodes versus who, Sammy Guevara? Like, you know, exactly. I mean, that's what I'm saying. But like at that time, you know, I did AAA, did some Lucha Underground, but like widely, nationally, maybe not as known. So, you know, the fact that I was given that opportunity was big and I just was very happy I was able to live up to the moment, you know?"

In their first contest, Rhodes came out the victor. However, these two would revisit the rivalry, bouncing the TNT Championship between them before Rhodes left the company. It's been a while since fans have seen the solid performer appear live on AEW or its sister promotion, ROH. His last television appearance came with a loss, as he, Rush, and Dralistico (collectively known as La Faccion Ingobernable) challenged The Conglomeration (Kyle O'Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong) for their AEW World Trios Championships on the June 6 edition of "AEW Collision."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.