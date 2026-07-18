Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill Win Interim Women's Title Qualifiers On WWE SmackDown

On "WWE SmackDown," Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill qualified for the ladder match at SummerSlam to crown a new interim women's champion.

In the first match, Fatal Influence attacked Stratton before the bell rang. Paige & Brie Bella immediately come out to attack Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley and they brawled to the back. After the bell rang, Stratton chopped Jayne around the ring. Stratton dropkicked Jayne and kept the offense on her. Stratton connected with an Alabama Slam. Jayne responded with a swinging neckbreaker. Stratton blocked a Rolling Encore and landed a rolling senton & the Prettiest Moosault Ever to advance.

Cargill was accompanied to the ring by Michin and B-Fab for the second match. Cargill missed with a big boot, allowing Jax to land a Samoan Drop. Cargill connected with a spinebuster on Jax. Charlotte Flair attacked Michin on the outside and got in the ring to land a dropkick on Cargill. The bell rang to end the match and Flair got a chair, but Cargill was saved by Michin & B-Fab. After it was announced that Cargill won by DQ, Jax attacked Flair and left the ring. Cargill hit Flair with Jaded and posed over her body.

After the match, Pearce told Jax she'll get another opportunity to qualify for the match next week against Flair. Before the show started, Adam Pearce announced on social media that due to Rhea Ripley's injury and an unknown timetable for her return, an interim champion will be crowned at SummerSlam.