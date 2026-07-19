WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - 7/18/2026: Biggest Winners & Losers

Like Homer's Odysseus, or Dick Van Dyke's Rob Petrie, WWE returned home on Saturday, bringing Saturday Night's Main Event to Madison Square Garden. The show saw new tag team champions in the women's division, as well as a celebration of the NBA Champion New York Knicks. You can read all about it on the Saturday Night's Main Event 7/18/2026 Results Page, and you can read the staff's thoughts about the wrestling, or lack thereof, over on the Saturday Night's Main Event Hated and Loved column.

So let's get into the winners, and let's get into the losers. I never like these to be literal. Winners can be losers, like Roman Reigns, who stood tall at the end of the night in a kinda empty main event segment, losers can be winners, and innocent bystanders can catch strays. The only rule is there are no rules.

So enough of my introductions, let's get into the Saturday Night's Main Event Winners and Losers.