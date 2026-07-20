Former WWE & AEW Star Jake Hager Comments On Power Slap Knockout

Jake Hager has discussed his recent knockout in Power Slap and explained why he's built for the sport.

Hager, in just his second Power Slap fight, was knocked out by former TNA star Amanpreet Singh, aka Mahabali Shera. Despite the loss, Hager wasn't disappointed, saying on "Busted Open" that he knew from the outset that even a defeat would generate interest.

"Ahead of this going into this, I knew that it was knockout or get knocked out and that getting knocked out was gonna generate just as much attention as getting a knockout. Now, of course, that's not the result I want, but still when you have a name like mine and going into a sport like Power Slap, it is an advantage, and I will use it," he said.

The former AEW star explained his reasoning for joining Power Slap, saying that the sport is a combination of things he has done in the past — wrestling and MMA.

"Honestly, I love the sport. I really do. I think I was born for it. I think you need to attend an event live to really get the whole grasp of it because you can hear the violence, you can feel the slap because you're right there in front of it. It's so much fun just because like every round you're gonna get an OMG moment," said Hager. "To go up there and be a part of it, you just gotta be a little bit different, which I am. I like to flip the switch, I'm a real nice guy, but I like to flip the switch, I want the smoke. This is a great place for someone like me, where it's adjacent to pro wrestling, it's adjacent to MMA."

Hager's had one win so far in his Power Slap career, defeating Devin Jenkins in his debut in April after signing with the promotion in March. He has also returned to the indies, featuring at Puerto Rico's WWC recently.