Jacob Fatu Says He Won't Travel To WWE Raw Despite Being Booked For A Match

Since Jacob Fatu has aligned with Roman Reigns and acknowledged him as his Tribal Chief, he's made it clear that he takes orders from "The OTC" and "OTC" only. He made it clear once again on social media over the weekend.

On Sunday, Adam Pearce made a series of announcements for tonight's episode of "Raw" in a video on X (formerly known as Twitter). The show will emanate from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. He announced that Jacob Fatu would face LA Knight. Last week, Knight challenged Fatu and The Usos to face himself, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys at SummerSlam. The "Samoan Werewolf" took offense to Pearce telling him when and where to show up for work. He posted Pearce's video and said "Who are you to tell me I'm working???? ORDERS FROM THE OTC, UR A** AP!! CALI BOUND!!! SORRY TO THE D!!!"

Who are you to tell me I'm working???? ORDERS FROM THE OTC, UR ASS AP❗️❗️❗️ CALI BOUND!!!SORRY TO THE D❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/AjIorowlQs — Jacob Fatu (@jacobfatu_wwe) July 19, 2026

A couple of hours later, Fatu tweeted "SAN FRANCISCO IM HERE" (sic). Pearce has yet to respond and it remains to be seen what consequences Fatu could face if he doesn't show up for work.