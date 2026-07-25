Becky Lynch Reveals Why She Didn't Drop Raw Women's Title At WWE WrestleMania 36

With her recent run as a heel, it's hard to recall what Becky Lynch was like as a former babyface. Well, after being the dark horse, "The Man" became "Becky Two Belts" at WWE WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Fast forward a year later, in 2020, for the first time in their WWE careers, Lynch and her challenger Shayna Baszler faced the hardest challenge ever presented to them: wrestling for the first time without an audience. At WrestleMania 36, in front of only those watching from home due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, most thought it was time for the former "Queen of Spades" to receive the Raw Women's Championship. Instead, the title remained on Lynch. In an interview with "Happy Mum," the former two-time Raw Women's Champion revealed that she was also in favor of Baszler winning the title. But WWE creative had other plans.

"I had hoped to have dropped the title at WrestleMania because the company seemed like they were wanting to build [Baszler]. But I think because of the pandemic, they wanted all babyface finishes," the sixth-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion said. "They wanted the audience to be happy, because there was enough going on in the world for the world not to be happy about things, and WWE were like, 'Let's make our audience happy about things.'"

After successfully retaining her championship, weeks later, Lynch revealed to the world that she was pregnant, thus relinquishing her title to Asuka, who was the 2020 Women's Money in the Bank recipient. Though her presence is absent at the moment, Lynch still remains a focal star for the "WWE Raw" brand. Her last televised match was on the June 8 edition of "Raw," where she was eliminated from this year's Queen of the Ring tournament in the first round.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.