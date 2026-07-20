Trick Williams Elaborates On Calling Out Booker T For Final WWE Match

Since being called up to the main roster, Trick Williams has been vocal about wanting to wrestle his mentor Booker T, and this past week, the United States Champion took things a step further by issuing a challenge against the WWE Hall Of Famer for SummerSlam 2027. To Williams, it seems like getting the opportunity to wrestle Booker T would be as important as winning a world title or main eventing WrestleMania, and during a recent appearance on "WWE Now," the former NXT Champion shared why he's been determined to be his mentor's final opponent.

"Booker T is special, man. And I call him my uncle because I truly do believe that ... he saw me before a time when it was the popular belief that Trick Williams was going to be the next big superstar or anything like that," he explained. "He was just able to teach me the game and elevate my game to the next level so I could be that superstar and continue to grow every single day. And he did it at a time when it wasn't the popular thing, so I always appreciate that. And speaking of Booker T, word through the grapevine is Booker T wants one more match ... And I think it's only right, it's only befitting if his last match is with the man that he helped mold into the superstar that he is today."

Booker T did respond to Williams' challenge for SummerSlam 2027, stating that he'll "never say never" and would consider the idea of wrestling again if his body can physically handle it. Booker T's last appearance in a WWE ring was during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, where he emerged as a surprise entrant in the match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.