Booker T Responds To Trick Williams Challenging Him To A WWE SummerSlam Match In 2027
With WWE SummerSlam 2026 just two weeks away, most match plans are likely set in stone. The slate for next year's iteration, however, remains wide open. That's why WWE United States Champion Trick Williams is shooting his shot for the 2027 premium live event right now.
"In the year 2027, [25] years ago, somebody made history. Two black men main-eventing SummerSlam for the first time ever. Hasn't been done before. Hasn't been done since. How'd you like to make yourself a two-time main event of SummerSlam against another Black man?" Williams asked on the "Hall of Fame" podcast, addressing WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
"Not any Black man. That Black man that is your protege, the one that you hand-sculpted yourself and said, 'Trick Williams, look, this is how you want to approach the business. This is how you going to make yourself a superstar, Trick.' Now, how would you, Booker T, like to step into the ring with that Trick Williams, the one who knows he's a superstar with all the momentum in the world, with all the eyes watching? Left, right, kids, grown folk, it don't matter. Booker versus Trick Williams, main event of SummerSlam for the championship."
As Williams alluded to, Booker T headlined the 2001 SummerSlam show in a WCW World Heavyweight Championship match against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with The Rock winning the title after delivering a Rock Bottom. 24 years later, Booker now primarily serves as a commentator for the "WWE NXT" brand; on occasion, the six-time world champion continues to wrestle as well.
Would he lace up his boots once more for a match against Williams, though? According to Booker himself, he will take it under serious consideration.
Booker T Will 'Never Say Never' To More Matches
"My thing is I never say never," Booker said. "I'm never going to close the book on any chapter, anything like that. I feel like if I can will myself to do it, I will do it. If the body's telling me, 'Hey, go out here and get this done just one last time,' I will go out there and get that done. But he gave me a time period, '27. That gives me time to figure out what this year is going to look like for Booker T as far as can I really get in the gym and hang and bang? I'm talking about hanging bang hard for just one more time, kind of like Conor McGregor. Can I will myself to get in the gym and make it happen? I think I can."
Booker's last in-ring outing for WWE saw him emerge as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. The veteran wrestler quickly targeted The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Domink Mysterio, then performed his signature Spin-a-roonie in celebration. That celebration cut short, however, as "The Ring General" GUNTHER quickly dumped him out of the ring for an elimination.
More recently, Booker competed in a gauntlet match at Reality of Wrestling, his indie promotion based in Houston, in January 2025. Williams, meanwhile, regularly wrestles for WWE, with his latest in-ring appearance resulting in a win over AAA's Laredo Kid on the Saturday Night's Main Event pre-show.
The 2026 SummerSlam event will emanate from Minneapolis on August 1 and 2. The time and location for the 2027 iteration has yet to be announced.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.