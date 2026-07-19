Booker T Responds To Trick Williams Challenging Him To A WWE SummerSlam Match In 2027

With WWE SummerSlam 2026 just two weeks away, most match plans are likely set in stone. The slate for next year's iteration, however, remains wide open. That's why WWE United States Champion Trick Williams is shooting his shot for the 2027 premium live event right now.

"In the year 2027, [25] years ago, somebody made history. Two black men main-eventing SummerSlam for the first time ever. Hasn't been done before. Hasn't been done since. How'd you like to make yourself a two-time main event of SummerSlam against another Black man?" Williams asked on the "Hall of Fame" podcast, addressing WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

"Not any Black man. That Black man that is your protege, the one that you hand-sculpted yourself and said, 'Trick Williams, look, this is how you want to approach the business. This is how you going to make yourself a superstar, Trick.' Now, how would you, Booker T, like to step into the ring with that Trick Williams, the one who knows he's a superstar with all the momentum in the world, with all the eyes watching? Left, right, kids, grown folk, it don't matter. Booker versus Trick Williams, main event of SummerSlam for the championship."

As Williams alluded to, Booker T headlined the 2001 SummerSlam show in a WCW World Heavyweight Championship match against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with The Rock winning the title after delivering a Rock Bottom. 24 years later, Booker now primarily serves as a commentator for the "WWE NXT" brand; on occasion, the six-time world champion continues to wrestle as well.

Would he lace up his boots once more for a match against Williams, though? According to Booker himself, he will take it under serious consideration.