Trick Williams Explains How Booker T Has Been His WWE Mentor

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams has discussed the influence that "WWE NXT" commentator and Hall of Famer Booker T has had on him.

Williams has been mentored by the legendary star ever since he joined WWE, and he recently discussed on "The Pivot Podcast" a few simple things Booker T has told him to make his character stand out on WWE television.

"Booker T, man, right away," replied Williams when he was asked which legend he looks to for advice and mentorship. "And it's cool, like, you know, he's a legend in the game. WCW five-time [champion]. ... So, you know, when you meet Booker T you don't know how he's going to feel. And he said, 'Brother, you got something. I want to work with you. Hey, when you hit that move right there, you hit him with that kick, hold that pose and you flex your bicep so everybody can see how strong [you are].' Little stuff like that, and like he's just teaching you the game. I'm like, bro, this is the coolest thing ever. Like, I'm living a video game."

Booker T has received some blowback from his critics for his commentary work on "NXT," but some stars have benefited from his support, with Williams and Stephanie Vaquer being some notable names who have acknowledged his impact on their character.

"So, Booker T has definitely been that guy, and he helped the 'whoop that trick' thing really set off. He did my ad-libs and everything, you know, like he's MCing the track, you know, for the crowd or something like that. So that's really cool," Williams added.

This isn't the first time Williams has credited the two-time Hall of Famer, having praised him in the past for the wisdom he has imparted.