WWE Star Stephanie Vaquer Addresses Booker T's Reactions To Devil's Kiss

For seven months, Stephanie Vaquer resided on the "WWE NXT" brand with "NXT" commentator Booker T arguably as her biggest fan. After losing her NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne, however, Vaquer ascended to the main roster, with "WWE Raw" as her new home and Booker still on "NXT." On "WWE Raw Recap," Vaquer showed love for Booker, who became known for his vibrant reactions to her signature Devil's Kiss (rear leg triangle head slams).

"I really miss Booker T," Vaquer said. "I love Booker T and I love this because he just feels and [lets out an] 'Ah! Ah! Ah!' and people now really feel that. So I love it. And in NXT, the crowd all the time remembers that and here [on the main roster] people remember that. So I love it."

In watching Vaquer perform the move on "NXT," Booker routinely exclaimed 'Ah! Ah! Ah!' — something Vaquer later came to anticipate, as evident by her pointing to Booker before using the Devil's Kiss in her matches. Now as she works on the main roster, the response to Vaquer's move has evolved to counting along to the number of head slams she delivers to her opponent.

"I love when people start to [count] 'one, two, three' because I count down one, two, with the people," Vaquer said. "I love when Booker T says 'Ah, Ah' because it's a different expression, and I think people love that, so I like it too." The latest Devil's Kiss victim was former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, who took it from "La Primera" amidst an eight-woman tag team match on "Raw."

