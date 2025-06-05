Booker T Grants WWE Raw Broadcaster Special Dispensation After NXT Call-Up

WWE legend and "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T has given "WWE Raw" commentator Pat McAfee permission to copy his dramatic reaction to Stephanie Vaquer's iconic move.

Vaquer was recently moved to the main roster after spending less than a year on "NXT." Following her move to the red brand, Booker T congratulated her and predicted that she could be a big star on the main roster.

"Congratulations to Stephanie Vaquer to be drafted to Raw. She deserves it, man. She's a star. She really is a bona fide star, and she's gonna make a huge difference in that women's division on the main roster," he said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

Booker T has, in a way, played a part in Vaquer's swift rise in WWE, owing to his over-the-top reactions to the Chilean star's Devil's Kiss move, which is one of her trademark moves. The WWE Hall of Famer has now permitted McAfee to copy his "Ah, ah, ah" reaction when Vaquer does the move on the Raw brand.

"I hope so [that McAfee does it on commentary]. I'm gonna bless it. I'm gonna bless Pat McAfee to keep the tradition going. I think it's something that Stephanie Vaquer has definitely made hers, so I think it's only right to bless it. Pat McAfee, you've got my blessing as far as going out there and keeping this thing going, and keeping the gravy train going," he said. "I feel like if anybody can get it done, it's definitely going to be Pat McAfee. Pat, keep it rolling."

The "NXT" commentator thinks that McAfee's calls could help push Vaquer, similar to what he did for Jey Uso with the "Yeet" movement with his extravagant "Yeeting." Vaquer's move to the main roster was confirmed last week, and she began her "Raw" career on a positive note as she qualified for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match with a win over Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile.