WWE's Becky Lynch Recalls Bout With Post-Partum Depression After Weaning Her Daughter

In 2020, Becky Lynch stepped away from professional wrestling and vacated the WWE Raw Women's Title to give birth to her daughter Roux, who she shares with her husband and former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Over the years, Lynch has consistently vocalized her love for being a mom and often details her journey as a parent today, but during a recent interview with "Happy Mum," she reflected on dealing with postpartum depression years after giving birth.

"I had figured I'd probably be inclined to get postpartum depression but nobody had told me that you can get it after you're done breastfeeding. I breastfed for over two years. So then when she's over two and then I weaned her and all of a sudden I'm so low and I was like what is happening?" she explained. "I remember describing it as like I couldn't see colors. Everything just felt gray and dull and I had no hope. I didn't want to get out of bed in the morning. I didn't want to exist. Like I was just so low and anything that went wrong went super wrong ... I didn't feel worthy of my husband, like all of that stuff and I guess not knowing why you felt like that. It was scary."

Lynch continued to explain that she opened up about going through postpartum depression with others, but felt that eventually she became worried about everybody's perception of her. Overall, Lynch revealed that acupuncture is what truly helped her with postpartum depression, and was more comfortable with trying natural methods over taking medication.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Happy Mum" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.