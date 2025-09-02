WWE Women's IC Champ Becky Lynch Talks Possibility Of Leaving Again To Have Second Kid

After losing the WWE Women's World Championship and running out the clock on her previous contract, Becky Lynch spent nearly a year away from WWE in order to enjoy more of her life outside of the company and with her daughter, Roux. According to Lynch, her daughter is hoping that their family soon adds another member to their family, specifically a little brother. In considering that possibility, though, Lynch admittedly faces the dilemma of taking even more time away from her professional career, both in wrestling and acting.

"I'm really loving wrestling. I'm loving the acting roles that I'm getting. Kind of feel like momentum is on my side. I would love another [child]. We've gotta kind of figure that out," Lynch said on "What Do You Wanna Talk About." "[Roux] said, it was like the worst thing she could possibly say to me, she's like, 'When you're done working, when you make enough money, then can I have my little brother?'

"That like [made me touch my heart]. Then the other part of that is, no, I love working. I love what I do. I love going out and having nights like tonight. I just shot the pilot for 'Movers.' I loved every second of that. I love working. Then I love coming home, looking after my little girl. Growing the family would be also amazing. So it's one of those things. I don't know if you ever feel like this, there's not enough time."

Lynch and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins welcomed Roux into to the world in December 2020. Since then, both talents have balanced parenthood with life on the road as WWE Superstars and with other, non-wrestling projects. Currently, Lynch reigns as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, Rollins is once again the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, having successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam.

