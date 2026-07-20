WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has faced many high tension situations in her career, including headlining the first ever all women's WrestleMania main event at WrestleMania 35. But during an appearance on "Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum," Lynch admitted there one moment left her more nervous than any in-ring happening; having to call and tell her then boss, disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, that she and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins were expecting a child back in early 2020.

"I called him and I was...oh my god, I was terrified," Lynch said. "I was terrified he was going to...you know, I was his champion, and he had taken this chance on women main eventing, ect. I was like 'Oh no. What if I've ruined it...for a generation of women?' Then I was like 'That's also not fair. We should be able to...do both.' That's how my head was going into that conversation, of like 'Oh. This is great for me, but now I've ruined women for life,' you know? 'They'll never be trusted again,' you know? That's a lot of weight on a person's shoulders."

Fortunately for Lynch, McMahon's reacted positively to the news, congratulating both Lynch and Rollins, and even giving Lynch as much time off as she needed. Lynch saw the reaction from McMahon as both an assurance that her status, and the status of women's wrestling in WWE, would be fine, and proof that WWE held family in the highest regard.

"He was just so delighted for us, which was wonderful," Lynch said. "It was a reassurance, because at the end of the day, WWE was a family company. It was run by a family, and so I think he understood the importance of family, cause that's the most important thing in the world, you know?"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription