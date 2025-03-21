Why Becky Lynch's Historic WrestleMania Win Caused An Uproar

The main event for WrestleMania 35 was a monumental moment for women's professional wrestling, as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey competed in a winner-takes-all triple threat match to become the first female performers in WWE history to main event "The Showcase of the Immortals." Lynch would come out victorious and would begin her run as "Becky Two Belts," but her historic WrestleMania main event win unfortunately ended in controversial fashion.

In 2019, Lynch had become one of the most popular stars in professional wrestling, and giving her the main event spot at WrestleMania 35 was absolutely deserved. However, the matchup took place after one of the longest cards in WrestleMania history, with 15 other bouts coming before it. Therefore, with the audience already beginning to feel fatigued after six hours of non-stop action, the finish of the match being botched would only provoke a negative reaction from the fans. Lynch had rolled up Rousey for the pin to claim the victory, but the former UFC star's shoulders were clearly off that mat while the referee counted to three. This caused the audience in attendance and the fans watching at home to be confused by the result, with many questioning if the roll up was supposed to happen, or if Rousey failed to kick-out in time.

WWE usually tries to send fans home happy with the main event of WrestleMania, often having the hero finally overcome adversity, or a babyface title change occur to conclude the show on a positive note. However, fans were so disappointed with the ending to WrestleMania 35, that a social media outrage ensued following the event.