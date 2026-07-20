Charlotte Flair Talks Future WWE Storylines She'd Be Interested In

WWE star Charlotte Flair has one of the best in-ring resumes of any female competitor in professional wrestling, having been a 14-time world champion, a WrestleMania main eventer, and a two-time Royal Rumble winner. At the age of 40, there's not much left for Flair to accomplish, but during a recent interview with "WFAN," she revealed which storylines she'd like to be involved in at this stage of her career.

"I want to win number 15. That's definitely on the list ... but I've never been involved in like a romantic storyline or have been opposite a male character. So, I think that would be cool. Or I've never led a group," she explained. "If it was Cody [Rhodes], I think that would be more about legacy and power versus romance. Second generation. His dad coached me, taught me and then kind of the characters are similar in some ways ... it would be more for dominance and power, more of in an authority role versus love angle."

Flair continued by naming three women on WWE's roster today that she wants to wrestle in singles competition for the first time. "Kiana James is going to do big things one day. I'd love to have a singles with her," she stated. "Sol Ruca, I was in a Fatal Four-Way with her ... I think a singles with her. A one-on-one with Jade [Cargill]."

Although it wouldn't be in singles action, Flair could end up competing against Cargill in the near future if she has the opportunity to qualify for the Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match at SummerSlam. The match was made due to WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley being out with a torn meniscus, with Cargill and Tiffany Stratton being the first two competitors to qualify for the match on this past Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WFAN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.